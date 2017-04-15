KASUR- The social and political figures of the district have condemned the robbery and attack on the life of Kasur Press Club president and have flayed the district police for “what they called” incompetence to trace and arrest the culprits.

They termed the KPC president a seasoned journalist, saying he has always raised voice for rights of the deprived segments of the society. TMC vice chairman Ahmed Latif Ch held the negligent cops of the patrolling police responsible for the incident. “Instead of retaliating the bullets fired by dacoits, the cops remained hidden in their vehicle which let the dacoits loot the reporter,” they said. Former city nazim Mian Arif said that the negligent cops should be expelled from the police department. He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and take action against negligent cops in the police department.

They also criticised the police inability to trace and arrest the accused responsible for the incident. They question the district police incompetence, saying that despite lapse many days, the police even failed to find any clue about the culprits.