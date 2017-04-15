Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the lynching of a student of Abdul Wali Khan University.

“I am shocked and saddened by the senseless display of mob justice that resulted in the murder of a young student, Mashaal Khan, at Wali Khan University, Mardan,” the PM said in a statement.

“Let it be known to the perpetrators of this act that the state shall not tolerate citizens taking the law in their own hands. The police have been directed to apprehend those responsible,” he added.

“No father should have to send his child off to be educated, with the fear of having him return in a coffin. The nation should stand united to condemn this crime and to promote tolerance and rule of law in the society,” the PM concluded.

On April 13, hundreds of students beat to death a classmate known for his liberal views at Abdul Khan Wali Khan University on Thursday, police and witnesses said.

Mashal Khan was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel, sources at the university said.