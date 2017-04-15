VEHARI-A police officer educated principals of private schools and colleges about the security measures for the educational institutions here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at police lines, DPO Umer Saeed Malik said that police were delivering to protect the institutions and the new generation. “You should play your role in protection of the young scholars by standing side by side with the police, he said.

He also requested to all the institutions to follow the standard operating procedure in their institutions. Very soon the firing range at police lines will be in working condition and all the guards of the institutions will be trained there, he said. It came into the notice that security arrangements at the intuitions were not appropriate. Proper security step would give a sense of protection to the students, he said.