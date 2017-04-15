KHAIRPUR: Three including groom died, while ten others were injured as a van carrying wedding party overturned here on Saturday.

Police said that a van carrying wedding guests from Karachi to Khairpur turned turtle due to bursting of a tyre near Jokhia Morr in Khairpur.

As a result, groom Mohammad Amir, 25, Nasrullah, 35, and sister of groom Saira, 10, died on the spot while ten others were critically injured.

The dead and wounded were rushed to a nearby hospital where the condition of five is said to be critical.