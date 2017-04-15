RAWALAKOT-The police on Friday successfully busted a group of terrorists, working for notorious Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The arrested suspects confessed to have been involved in several acts of terror on the directives of RAW.

DIG Police Poonch Division Chaudhry Sajjad told the media personnel that the arrested terrorists were behind Abbaspur blast in September, 2016. Sajjad said that RAW had assigned tasks to the three terrorists aimed at targeting Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs), CPEC projects, Chinese engineers and other sensitive facilities.

The police officer further narrated that the detained terrorists had crossed Line of Control (LoC) several times to meet Indian army and RAW’s officers.

“These terrorists were in contact with Major Ranjit, Major Sultan and Subedar Sandeep”, claimed Ch Sajjad.

The DIG Poonch disclosed that RAW offered heavy monetary reward to them for carrying out appalling acts of terrorism across Pakistan.

Apart from espionage, the arrested miscreants smuggled wine from Indian-held Kashmir to Azad Kashmir. The main accused Khalil was nabbed from Dheerkot whereas others two were arrested upon a tip-off. Police have seized pictures of sensitive facilities and other espionage stuff from their possession.

RAWALAKOT: Police present three arrested agents of Indian intelligence agency RAW before media personnel.–Online