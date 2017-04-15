SARGODHA-A tehsil municipal officer (TMO) has allegedly killed a 30-year-old man for informing the former’s wife about his second marriage.

The police recovered dead body from the bank of Jhelum River, and lodged an FIR against Daraya Khan Municipal Committee TMO Zafar Bhatti and his three accomplices. Tassadaq Hussnain, the brother of the victim from Town Jhawarian, had given statement to the police that TMO Zafar Bhatti had solemnised second marriage and concealed it from his first wife.

Applicant Tassadaq Hussnain added that now the secret of his second marriage had been opened. He alleged that Zafar Bhatti killed his brother Javeed Hussnain for informing his wife about the matter of his second marriage. He said that the TMO had abducted his brother with the assistance of his three accomplices and dumped his body in the River Jhelum after his murder. PS Jhawarian Police handed over the body to its heirs after autopsy.