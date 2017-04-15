MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Two sisters among three people were scorched in an acid attack by miscreants here on Saturday night.

Police said that the duo were going home on a rickshaw when culprits, who were in dispute with them over marriage feud, threw acid at them.

The two sisters and rickshaw driver were badly burned and the attackers disappeared fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the scorched people were shifted to District Hospital for treatment, soon after the incident took place.

Police have arrested one of the culprits, while raids are being conducted in search of the rest.