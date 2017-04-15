The United Nations on Saturday strongly condemned the lynching of Abdul Wali Khan University student, Mashal Khan.

“The United Nations family in Pakistan shares the shock of heinous lynching of the student of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan,” said United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Neil Buhne.

“We are especially saddened that this happened in a place of education and done by young people who were his fellow students,” he said.

“The brutality of their actions is a discredit to the millions of students in Pakistan who have been working for a better future in the principles of tolerance and social justice which is central to Pakistan’s constitution and the United Nations,” he added.

“Our thoughts today remain with the victims and their families. We urge the authorities to take firm action and bring the perpetuators to speedy justice. Pakistan has strong legal institutions and it is unacceptable for anyone to take the law into their own hands,” said Buhne.

On April 12, hundreds of students beat to death a classmate at Abdul Khan Wali Khan University over alleged blasphemy, police and witnesses said.

Mashal Khan was stripped, beaten, shot and brought down from the second floor of his hostel, sources at the university said.



