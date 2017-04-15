GUJRAT- The University of Gujrat (GoU) announced annual examination schedule for BA/BSc/BCom (Part-I) for the year 2017.

According to the schedule, the examination will begin on April 18, The roll number slips and date sheet of regular candidates have been dispatched to their respective colleges, while those of private candidate have been sent at their postal addresses.

In case any candidate finds any discrepancy or does not receive his/her roll number slip or date sheet by April 17, he/she may contact the office of Controller Examinations, Examination Block, Hafiz Hayat Campus, University of Gujrat, Gujrat, (053-3643281) before the commencement of the examination between office timing. The date sheet is also available on UoG website uog.edu.pk./date.sheet.html