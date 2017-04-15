GUJRAT- The University of Gujrat (UOG) organised a campaign titled “Institutionalisation of Gender Sensitisation on Gender Equity and Parity” to remove gender discrimination from society here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day.

On the occasion, speakers stressed the need for working together to motivate educated women to play their role for betterment of society. The USAID funded program has been launched through local NGOs to provide equal opportunities to the women in selected public sector institutions

On the occasion, UoG senior faculty members - Dr Zakia Bano, Dr Bushra Akram, Tipu Sultan and Mr Nasim Ahmed were as the guests of honour. The varsity faculty members as well as students arranged seminars and training workshops on gender equality besides a walk. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Fozia Maqsood said, “We can successfully address many issues according to our social norms by educating people about gender parity and how it can be applied.” Dr Zakia Bano, Dr Bushra Akram and Nasim Ahmed also gave a comprehensive overview and threw light on the role of women participation in achieving national economic goals.