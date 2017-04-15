Felicitating the Christians on the eve of Easter, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday also vowed to reject all forms of religious apartheid and misuse of religion based laws.

“I felicitate the Christians anywhere in the world particularly those in Pakistan on this auspicious occasion” he said in a message on the occasion.



“The Easter this year has come at a time when the nation just witnessed an unpardonable barbarity committed in the name of religion by the lynching of Mashal Khan a student of Mardan University on unproved allegations,” he said.



“The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will continue to reject and oppose the misuse of blasphemy law and ensure that its gross misuse is prevented and the perpetrators of crimes in the name of religion are punished in accordance with the law,” he said.



“The mindset that encourages violence in the name of religion lies at the root of terrorism that must be curbed,” he said.



Zardari also paid tribute to the members of Christian community as ‘peaceful, law abiding and loyal’ adding also “the role played by them in the advancement and development of the country is most laudable.”