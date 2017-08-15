BAHAWALNAGAR-The district police arrested 18,904 outlaws and recovered illegal arms and a huge quantity of liquor and drugs from them during operations conducted over the past 15 months.

According to a police spokesman, dozens of outlaws belonging to 26 different gangs were busted and booty worth Rs20 million was recovered from them. He said that 369 outlaws were arrested from brothels, adding that 13 hardened dacoits of different inter-district gangs were eliminated during shootouts. They were wanted by the police in several cases of heinous crimes. The police also arrested 3,512 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 1,055 court absconders and put them behind bars. Similarly, 2,084 drug-peddlers and 1,892 pilferers of canal water were also arrested in different raids.

Police also recovered illegal arms and drugs including 18 Kalashnikovs, 415kg of hashish, 55,223 bottles of liquor, 35 distilleries, 4kg of heroin and 6kg of opium from them.

The police spokesman said that the crime ratio has been diminished to a remarkable extent due to effective steps of police against the outlaws under the command of DPO Liaqat Ali Malik.

He said that the DPO has equipped the district police with modern equipment. Mr Liaqat has also set up a modern command and control centre at the DPO office to enhance the police capacity to arrest outlaws, he added.