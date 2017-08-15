KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) told the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its inquiry against Ghulam Qadir Palijo, a former PPP MPA within 60 days.

Palijo’s petition against NAB’s investigation on him was being heard by the SHC. The court directed the NAB to complete inquiry against the petitioner within 60 days when the bureau’s counsel sought time to finish the probe.

Palijo, who is former PPP MPA from Thatta, had submitted in the petition that NAB’s board approved the initiation of the inquiry. He said he was a former MPA and submitted all his details to the election commission, but still the inquiry was initiated against him with a insincere intention.

Palijo had stepped to the court when NAB accused him of accumulating wealth and assets beyond his known source of income as well as for occupying government land.