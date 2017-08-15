Lahore - The main I-Day ceremony in Islamabad was to be held at Parliament premises but it had to be arranged at the Convention Centre this time too because of inclement weather, according to a BBC report.

When President Mamnoon was delivering his speech yesterday, there was a noise created by buzzing of the children and flapping of the plastic flags they were hoisting.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of it and told a security staff to make them quiet. That man conveyed the order to another security guy who waved to the children and then put his finger on lips. The gesture worked and the noise began to subside.

When Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi came in there, he went straight to his seat. But, the president, the senate chairman and national assembly speaker shook hands with the high command of the armed forces and other dignitaries sitting in front two rows, before taking their seats.

All the attendants stood in their seats and clapped for the Chinese deputy premier when he returned after delivering his speech, but only a few people gave a standing ovation to President Mamnoon Hussain.





News Desk