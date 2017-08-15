Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi called on a cabinet meeting today to discuss the security situation of the country and the ongoing projects.

According to the sources, PM will give approval for ad-hoc relief of federal and state ministers.

He will also increase the basic salaries of the Cabinet chairperson, deputy chairperson of the Senate, parliamentary secretaries and MNAs by 10%.

Moreover, the prime minister will be briefed on the issuance of arms licences.

The meeting will be held today at 8 pm. Portfolios are likely to be given to the remaining members of the cabinet and already given portfolios are also likely to be discussed.

The PM will also be briefed about the electoral reforms bill.

The projects which would start in Karachi and Hyderabad worth Rs30 billion will also come under discussion, sources said. The amount was allocated and approved by the prime minister for the two cities of Sindh during his recent visit.

The projects in Karachi and Hyderabad will be looked by the federal government – as per the policy governor of the province will be the administrator of the projects. There were reports that latest colleges and hospitals would be built in Karachi and Hyderabad with the allocated amount.

PM Khaqan Abbasi announced development project of Rs25 billion for the city, while Rs5 billion was announced for Hyderabad during his first official visit to Karachi.