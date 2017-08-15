ATTOCK-Deputy Commandant 11 FF Col M Akram said that the great sacrifice of Captain Asfandyar Bokhari will be remembered till the doomsday.

His sacrifice will be written in golden words in the history, he said after inaugurating “Khayaban Asfandyar Gate” at Sheen Bagh Attock on 70th Independence Day.

On the occasion, Dr Fayyaz Bokhari, father of the Shaheed Captain , District Health Officer Dr Ibadat Khan, Dr Majid Sherazi, educationist Ahmad Sher and other notables were also present.

The Deputy Commandant said no one can cast an evil eye on Pakistan as its Army supported by the whole nation is always ready for its defence. He said independence is great blessing of Almighty Allah and we know how to maintain it.

Only those lead the life of slavery can value independence, he said. He said the sun rose on 14th of August will never set . Paying rich tributes to Captain Asfandyar Bokhari Shaheed, he said that it was his love and patriotism for his country which compelled him to sacrifice his life for the great cause. He said it was an honor for him to inaugurate the gate. He also paid rich tributes to his parents. Later, the Deputy Commandant presented salute to the martyr and laid floral wreath on his grave.