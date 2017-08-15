ISLAMABAD - In an operation carried out by the Federal Board of Revenues’ intelligence and investigation wing, nine million counterfeit cigarettes were seized from Chugal Pura area in Peshawar.

The officials of intelligence and investigation wing, after verifying credibility of the information that counterfeit production units were present in the area, conducted a raid at the production facility and were able to successfully seize nine cartons of multinational and local brands of cigarettes being produced in the area.

The counterfeit cigarettes seized from the storage of the production unit included popular brands. The seizure report was forwarded to director general of the wing and further investigation into controlling and seizing counterfeit cigarette manufacturers was initiated.