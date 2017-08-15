LALAMUSA-State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry visited the house of 12-year-old boy who was crushed by PML-N’s motorcade on GT Road here the other day.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan, MNA Abid Raza Kotla and Ch Shabir Kotla accompanied him. They condoled the death of the boy with the bereaved parents and assured them of government’s assistance.

Talking to media, Dr Tariq Fazal said that the Gujrat district administration is investigating the incident and the culprits will be brought to justice. He informed that Mr Nawaz Sharif would soon pay a visit to Lalamusa to condole with the bereaved parents.