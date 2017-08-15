LAHORE: The nomination papers of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif and contestant for NA-120 by-election, have been challenged in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Ishtiaq Chaudhary of Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

Ishtiaq Chaudhary took the position that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is registered on the named of Nawaz Sharif, who has been ousted by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, and the name of a disqualified person’s party cannot be used in the election.

Moreover, the documents presented by Kulsoom Nawaz didn’t contain her Iqama and thus it was requested that they be rejected.

65 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the NA-120 seat which was left vacant due to the ousting of Nawaz Sharif.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers has started from today and will continue till August 17th. The returning officer has summoned Kulsoom Nawaz on Wednesday, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday. The by-election will take place on September 17.