LAHORE - Election Commission of Pakistan will start scrutiny of all nomination papers on Tuesday (today) filed by 65 contenders for by-election of NA-120 that fell vacant after disqualification of former premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Prominent among contenders are PML-N’s Kalsoom Nawaz and PTI’s Dr Yasim Rashid.

The process of scrutiny will be held from August 15 to August 17. Even the period for the scrutiny is short, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the main rival of PML-N, is planning to challenge nomination papers of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, said sources.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has fielded Hafiz Numan as covering candidate of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in the constituency, and is fully determined to remove both legal and political hurdles in the way.

Sarfraz Ahmad, a lawyer, had filed an application before the Election Commission of Pakistan challenging nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz. He argued that since the Supreme Court had decided that Nawaz Sharif is no more ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’, therefore , PML-N, a party which is ascribed to him, cannot be used for political purposes any longer. He asked the commission to dismiss the nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz on this basis.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah last week dismissed as withdrawn a petition seeking dissolution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over disqualification of its president and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Asif Aziz, a lawyer, had pleaded that PML-N be dissolved as a political party as its president had been disqualified by the Supreme Court. However, he failed to establish his argument and could not cite any law before the judge.

At this, the chief justice remarked that “disqualification of any individual does not lead to dissolution of party.” The CJ expressed dismay over filing an unnecessary petition and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

It may be mentioned here that the appellate tribunals would decide filed appeals till August 24 while candidates could withdraw their papers till August 25. The returning officers would publish revised list of candidates on August 26 and the by-polls would be held on September 17.

