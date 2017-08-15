GUJRAT-A flag-hoisting ceremony, parade by security guards and a books and pictures exhibition on Pakistan Movement marked the Independence Day celebrations here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Monday.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil led the celebrations at a grand ceremony held in front of Quaid-e-Azam Library.

Faculty deans Prof Dr Muhammad Fahim Malik, Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Directors Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Yaqoob, Dr Shehzad Sarfraz, Maj (r) Raja Umar Younus, Controller (Examinations) Ahmad Jamil Turk, Chief Librarian Kazim Ali Syed, chairpersons and HoDs of various UoG departments, families of faculty members and administration officials as well as other staff and a large number of students participated in the celebrations.

The ceremony began with all the participants singing in unison to the tune of national anthem. Dr Tahir Aqil performed the flag-hoisting. Dressed in special uniforms, a smart group of UoG security guards performed the parade. Students came in droves to the venue, singing and dancing to the tune of popular national songs.

Dr Tahir Aqil inaugurated the books and pictures exhibition which was organized by Quaid-e-Azam Library. A cake was also cut to mark the 70 years of independence.