JHANG/SAHIWAL-Four persons including two children died in separate incidents occurred in different areas on Monday.

In Jhang, two persons died and four others sustained injuries in collision between a truck and car here on Monday.

Rescue sources said that a speeding truck collided with a car on Cantt Road in Shorkot. The car was badly damaged in the accident, resulting in death of two persons while four others got critical wounds.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case into the incident.

In Sahiwal, two children died in separate incidents here on Monday.

Police informed that five-year-old Husnain, son of Zaheer Ahmad, resident of Mokal Colony Sahiwal died of electrocution during a flag-hoisting ceremony. Another minor Sullah Faryaad died after falling from his rooftop. He sustained injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal where he succumbed to his wounds.