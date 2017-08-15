SIALKOT/CHITRAL/PAKPATTAN/AHMEDPR EAST/ATTOCK /SARGODHA/DERA GHAZI KHAN/ZAFARWAL/-BUREWALA/LALAMUSA/ MUZAFFARGARH/KASUR-The Independence Day was celebrated with nationalistic fervency and enthusiasm with the holding of flag-hoisting ceremonies, rallies, seminars and different competitions across the Punjab province like other parts of the country and the world on Monday.

The national flag was hoisted during a ceremony at the historical Sialkot Fort. The students of local schools presented national songs. Hundreds of colourful balloons and pigeons were released in the air as symbol of peace in connection with the Independence Day.

A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the ceremony. All the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of Allama Iqbal, Govt Murray College Sialkot, main streets, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated with national flags and colourful buntings.

The speakers delivering speeches highlighted the achievements of the government, goals set for the future and the words of Quaid-i-Azam to bring ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline” among the people.

The special programmes including debate, song and other competitions and dramas were also organised to highlight the Independence Day struggle at colleges and schools, while similar functions were also held at public and private schools.

The flag was jointly hoisted by Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt, local MPAs Ch. Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Acting Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chattha, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch. Tauheed Akhtar and Hina Arshad Warraich.

PAKISTAN SPECIAL BLESSING OF ALMIGHTY ALLAH

Manshaullah Butt said that independent Pakistan is special blessing of Allah Almighty and now it is the responsibility of the people of the country to make it strong and prosperous. He congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion. He said, “The day reminds us the sacrifices and endeavours made by the Muslims of the Subcontinent to achieve independence.

PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan led a Jashan-e-Azadi Rally of the party workers from village Koobey Chak to Sialkot city. A large number of the people participated in Azadi Rally taken out in Sialkot city by Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot. Ameer JI Sialkot District Shakeel Thakur and local JI leaders Arshad Mehmood Baggu, Mian Fareed Masud and Arif Mehmood Sheikh, JI spokesperson, jointly led the rally.

MARTYRS PAID RICH TRIBUTES

During the rally, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that August 14 reminds us the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Pakistan. The day dawns with the determination of Pakistani nation that Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty will remain forever, she said.

She said that only the PTI has the full capabilities to put Pakistan on the road to economic and political stability. She added that the PTI was successfully implementing its agenda to make it as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Sialkot Press Club. Senior journalists led by Chairman Anwar Hussain Bajwa cut the Azadi cake and hoisted the flag. In Daska, MNA Shakeela Luqman led the Independence Day rally.

National flags were being hoisted on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc also fluttering atop the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City and Sialkot Cantt here.

Such ceremonies were also held in Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.

CALL TO FOLLOW IN QUAID-I-AZAM’S

FOOTSTEPS

District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich and Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar said that on the auspicious occasion let us resolve to work hard to strengthen the country and follow the sayings of the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Tauheed said, “It is incumbent upon us to revive the spirit of national unity and follow the Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith and discipline.” He said, “Let us make a firm resolve today to make an all-out effort to achieve the objectives of the creation of Pakistan and to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.”

YOUTH’S ROLE IN

NATIONAL UPLIFT STRESSED

The 70th Independence Day was celebrated by the students of University of Chitral for the first time since its establishment. National-flag hoisting ceremony was held at the university lawn where Brigadier (r) Khushi Muhammad, Dr Inayatullah Faizi and Professor Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari, the project director of the university, were present. The students presented national anthem with very melodious voice.

A function was also held in the university hall where Dr Inayatullah Faizi was chief guest while the ceremony was presided over by Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari. Students of different departments mostly girls presented Hamd, Naat Sharif, and national songs who enthralled the audience.

QUAID’S SERVICES

ACKNOWLEDGED

The students and guests paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who created Pakistan. They said that Pakistan came into being after great sacrifices and this is moral duty of the youth to save it from all internal and external enemies as well as to play vital role in eradicating social evils from the country. They said that students of that time are national heroes who kicked campaign for independence movement and achieved the goal.

SPEAKERS EXHORT

IMPORTANCE OF

HONESTY, EDU

The speakers said that most of European countries have less natural resources but they are advance and developed due to high education and honesty of the nation and leaders. But unfortunately our country are still living under heavy burden of foreign loans due to corruption of the rulers and malpractices of politicians despite having great natural resources. The speakers stressed upon students to read with great zeal and zest and play positive role in development of the country. Independence cake was cut by the chief guest on the occasion. Prizes were also given to the students who stood first in quiz competition on provincial level. Talking to the scribe, Sumera, a student of English Department, said that the students were determined to bring revolution against all social evils and to eradicate corruption from the country.

Professor Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari said, “We have great potential but have less opportunities to utilise them hence this is talent to get more benefits from less resources.”

Different tableaus, stage dramas, poetry competition, quiz competition, culture show, local music and other colorful programmes were presented on the occasion.

A large number of students, parents, teachers, social workers participated in this colorful event of Independence Day. The students also thanked HEC for approval of establishment of the university. They said that the people should to be loyal to the country not only on the day but also 365 days of the year.

OFFICIALDOM SALUTE

FREEDOM FIGHTERS

Different functions were held at District Jail, Press Club, Nazariya-e-Pakistan Foundation and other places with regard to Independence Day.

Main programme was held at Deputy Commissioner Office. MNA Sardar Mansab Ali along with DC Irfan Sindhu and DPO Kamran Yousaf hoisted the flag. MPA Mian Naved Ali and MC Chairman Muzzafar iqbal arranged a function separately while a function was held at District Council Hall. Chairman Aslam Sukhera was the Chief guest.

PRAYERS FOR PUBLIC WELFARE, NATIONAL

INTEGRITY

In Ahmedpur East, people renewed the pledge to safeguard the country against any threat and make it a true Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After the Fajar prayers, special prayers were offered in mosques and imambargahs for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country and success of the struggle of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

The main event of the day was flag-hoisting ceremony in Mehmood Park where Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Usman Rasheed and PML-N leader Qazi Burhan Farid jointly unfurled the national flag. It also was attended by DSP Ghulam Dastgir, Vice Chairman Mian Muzzami, councillors and notables of the city.

Circle police had made foolproof arrangements in the Subdivision.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held in Uchsharif where Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar and Chairman Syed Sabtain Haider Bukhari were the chief guests. Meanwhile, all major public and private buildings, roads and avenues had been tactfully decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of the national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look.

NATION URGED TO VALUE

INDEPENDENCE

Main Attock function was held at Deputy Commissioner office where Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad was the chief guest while DC Rana Akbar Hayat and others were also present. After hoisting national flag, speakers said, “We must value independence as our forefathers gave sacrifices for it and now we have to retain and maintain it at all costs. We are thankful to Allah for giving us this blessing of independence as those lead the life of slavery can better understand the difference between freedom and slavery.

The minister said here minorities are enjoying all basic rights and full religious freedom. He said it is high time to take practical steps despite lip service. He said slavery is a curse and independence is a great blessing. He emphasised upon the youth to play their role in making Pakistan a developed country.

Later, he visited schools, hospitals, Darul Aman and Mehria Sweet Home and distributed fruit and sweets. In Jinnah Hall Attock, District Council Chairperson Eman Tahir hoisted the national flag and addressed a gathering.

PAKISTAN ZINDABAD

RALLY, SEMINAR

Commissioner Sargodha division Nadeem Mehboob was the chief guest at the event. Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chattha, MNA Hamid Hameed MPA Dr Nadia Aziz and City Mayor Aslam Naveed also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob said that August 14 is the most significant day in Pakistan’s history. He said it was the day when Muslims of the subcontinent got a separate and independent country. “We must forget our differences for the sake of country,” he pointed out.

Two other flag hoisting ceremonies were also arranged at police lines and district jail. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zulfiqar Hameed was the guest of honour at the ceremonies. He was accompanied by DPO Sohail Chaudhry.

Furthermore, a seminar titled “Pakistan Zindabad” was held at religious seminary on Water Supply Road. Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chattha and others spoke on the occasion. They stressed the need for unity and religious harmony to defeat evil designs of the enemy.

PRAYERS FOR KASHMIR

FREEDOM ON I-DAY

In Dera Ghazi Khan, the day dawned with special prayers for the progress, prosperity and safety of Pakistan. Special prayers were also made for freedom of Indian Held Kashmir.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at DG Khan Arts Council. Hundreds of students of School of General Nursing and Public Health Nursing School, led by Principal Tahira Shahid and Nursing Instructor Salma Sikander, participated in Independence Day celebrations at DG Khan Teaching Hospital. Besides ceremonies and seminars, roads and streets were decorated with national flags and buntings. The state and private buildings including the DC office, commissioner Office, RPO office, Police Lines, courts, colleges, educational institutions, Teaching Hospital, Ghazi Khan Medical College DG Khan, School of Nursing, Wapda complex and banks were beautifully illuminated at night.

Foolproof security measures were ensured to guard the Independence Day celebrations. More than 600 cops in uniform and plain clothes were deployed at important points across the district to keep a close eye on suspicious elements. The day passed peacefully as no untoward incident took place in DG Khan. DPO Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, on this occasion, paid rich tributes to the police martyrs.

SPEECH, NATIONAL SONG

COMPETITIONS

In Zafarwal, the main Independence Day ceremony was held at City Marriage Hall under the auspices of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA). A speech and national songs competition was also held in which students of Ghazali Public School and Muslim Model School secured top positions. MPA Ch Awais Qasim, Assistant Commissioner Mazhar Iqbal, Zafarwal Union Council (UC) Chairman Dr Inayat, DSP Shahid Ikram and SHO Arshad Awan attended the ceremony. They also distributed prizes to the position-holders. People from all walks of life also attended the ceremony and appreciated the TMA step for celebrating I-Day in a befitting manner.

CELEBRATIONS SHARED

WITH PATIENTS

The main flag hoisting main ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall of Burewala Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC). PML-N MNA Ch Nazir Ahmed Arain, MPA Irshad Ahmed Arain, Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar, DSP Tahir Majeed, Tehsildar Sajjad Khan Lodhi, TMC Chairman Ashiq Arain, Vice Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Bhatti and Chief Officer Rao Ali attended the ceremony.

They hoisted the national flag. A smart police contingent presented guard of honour. Schoolchildren sang national anthem on the occasion. They also presented tableaus and speeches to mark the day.

Later, the lawmakers and officials went to Burewala THQ Hospital and distributed sweets and fruits to patients. Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Shakeel accompanied them.

Besides, various political organizations of the city - PML-N, PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami etc - took out motorbike rallies in connection with celebrations of the I-Day. Similarly, various functions were organised at schools, colleges and other educational institutions to mark the day. The bazaars and streets were decorated with green and colourful buntings. All the state and private buildings were illuminated at night.

FREEDOM OBJECTIVES NOT ACHIEVED

YET: KAIRA

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Municipal Committee office. A police contingent saluted the national flag.

Another ceremony was held at Zaman Municipal Hall wherein PPP spokesman and former information minister Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira threw light on the creation of Pakistan and the motives behind it. He regretted the objectives for which Pakistan was made could not be achieved in 70 years. “We cannot progress until the election of an honest leadership. We have to change ourselves if we intend to bring change in the country,” he pointed out.

POLITICAL PARTIES JOIN

CELEBRATIONS

In Muzaffargarh, political parties - PML-N, PTI, PPP, Mazdoor Kisan Party, Labour Party of Pakistan, People’s Saraiki Party, Saraikistan Democratic Party and Pakistan Saraiki Party - organised colourful programs in connection with I-Day.

The administration also held various ceremonies to celebrate the I-Day in a befitting manner. The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the DC office. MPAs - Malik Qasar Karim Langrial, Hamid Nawaz Tipu, Mian Imran Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Said Anwar Japa, DPO Awais Ahmed Malik and District Council Chairman Umar Khan Gophang attended the ceremony. Besides, a number of rallies were also taken out in the city.

On the other hand, Minister for Prison Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra also hoisted flag in Muzaffargarh District Jail and distributed sweets to prisoners. Deputy Superintendent Jail Nazak Shehzad accompanied the minister.

The main Kasur ceremony was held at auditorium of District Public School (DPS). Acting Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza, District Council Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan and ADC (general) Abdus Salam Arif attended the ceremony. They hoisted the national flag. A smart police contingent saluted the flag. Teachers, students, public representatives and people belonging to all walks of life also attended the ceremony.

Later, the acting DC went to Kasur District Jail and DHQ Hospital where he distributed sweets and gifts to the prisoners and patients. DC Chairman Sikandar Hayat and ADC (general) Abdus Salam accompanied him.

D&SJ RELEASES

SIX PRISONERS

District and Sessions Judge Syed Muzaffar Shah Kazmi hoisted national flag in a ceremony at Kasur Judicial Complex. He also visited Kasur District Jail where Jail Superintendent Farooq Lodhi and Deputy Superintendent Ch Tahir Majeed welcomed him. A cake cutting ceremony was also held in the jail. The judge distributed clothes to prisoners. On the occasion, six convicts of minor cases were released on his orders.

Addressing the released prisoners, the DSJ said that they are being released so that they could become a responsible citizen. He also inspected the ongoing Sui gas supply project and installation of water filtration plant in the jail. He assured the prisoners of best medical facilities. Senior judges accompanied him.

In Sahiwal a ceremony was held at Zafar Ali Stadium to mark of the Independence Day of Pakistan. Punjab Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest on the occasion who hoisted national flag along with Divisional Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar, RPO Tariq Rustam Chohan, DC Shaukat Ali Khitchi and Chairman District Council o Ch Zahid Iqbal.

On the other hand, the Rickshaw Drivers Union took out a rally under the supervision of Awais Sitar, president of the union. The rally participants marched towards Saddr Chowk, Church Road, High Street and concluded at Joggi Chowk.

In Okara, the Independence Day was celebrated with traditional passion of patriotism and national dignity. Three main ceremonies were to mark the day.

The first ceremony took place at MC office Lawn early morning where MNA Ch Riazul Haq Juj, MC chairman Ch Azhar Mehmood, vice chairman Sheikh Liaqat Ali, city councillors and a number of notables were present. On the occasion, schoolchildren sang national songs and performed tableaus.

Later, a cake was cut to mark the day.

In another ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Saima Ahad, District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi and heads of different district departments hoisted national flag at DC office grounds. A similar, ceremony was held at School of Nursing, DHQ Hospital where its Principal Madam Kaneez Shaukat along with other staff hoisted flag.