Islamabad: On the event of country’s 71st Independence Day on Monday, Army opened its Rawalpindi Museum to the public.

The visitors showed immense interest in military’s history, which, it explained, has been recorded and chronicled safely, according to the Inter-Services Public the Pakistan Relations (ISPR). Further ISPR added that viewing the items on display helps reignite and also strengthen the feelings of patriotism in Pakistan.

The Museum has on display numerous attractions, including a list of martyrs, Nishan-e-Haider and also the Kashmir Corner. Also the museum was swarmed by the throngs of patriotic citizens.

Those army officers who fought and lost their lives to terrorism has special areas dedicated to them in the museum, a Kashmir corner, Pakistan-India War Story corner and a gallery devoted to the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider.