Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the Indian atrocities have not been able to deter the spirit and sacrifices of the brave Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“We will always stand with them in their just struggle against repression”, Gen Bajwa said during his interaction with troops deployed at forward posts on the Line of Control.

According to ISPR, the COAS was apprised of the recent abnormally frequent ceasefire violations from the Indian side and effective response by Pakistani troops.

The army chief was told that the only restraint faced by the troops is the professional ethos of Pakistan Army which bars them from responding in kind when Indian troops target innocent civilians along the LOC. The COAS lauded the motivation and spirit of the troops. He said that there's no better way to celebrate independence than defending the country.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza.

Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated throughout the length and breadth of FATA with great national spirit and enthusiasm. A number of events were organised in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orkzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan agencies.

A friendly cricket match was also played between Khyber and NWA teams at Younus Khan Cricket Stadium in Miraan Shah which was witnessed by over 20,000 individuals.

Our Staff Reporter