ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria says, “Pakistan will continue to highlight grave human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir at all international panels.”

He added to his statements, “Continuous bloodshed of Kashmiris, illegal detention, and threat to lives of Kashmiri leaders violate UN Charter, international conventions and right to life.”

The spokesman asserted Pakistan’s unbreakable support Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination.

In his tweets, he strongly condemned continuous killing of innocent and helpless Kashmiris with indemnity.