Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, took to Twitter today to wish Pakistan its 70th birthday.

Happy 70th birthday Pakistan, you beautiful, crazy old friend. — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 14, 2017

Jemima called Pakistan ‘beautiful’ and a ‘crazy old friend’ which is an accurate representation of the unpredictable relationship she has had with the country. Jemima spent nine years in Pakistan when she was married to Imran Khan.

The oft-photographed couple faced controversial press coverage, and was involved in many public controversies. Jemima was charged with smuggling antique tiles when the Nawaz government was in power in 1999. Pregnant, she left the country for a year to live in Britain with her mother and returned when the charges were proven false. The couple divorced in 2004.

Last month, upon Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification from the post of Prime Minister, Jemima appeared to be pleased. She tweeted that this action taken by the Supreme Court was ‘good riddance.’

Good riddance to the man who tried to get me jailed when I was pregnant with my 2nd child on trumped up (non bailable) charges of smuggling. https://t.co/dpy8Je14Dz — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 28, 2017

Jemima was recently embroiled in a corruption scandal concerning Imran that investigated PTI’s money trail. Jemima tracked down fifteen years’ old bank statement to prove her ex-husband’s innocence. The investigated was spurred upon a petition filed by Nawaz’s aide that accused Imran of obtaining funding for PTI via illegal means.

Finally tracked down 15 yr old bank statements to prove Imran Khan money trail/ innocence in court. Now please go after the real crooks... — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) June 1, 2017

Post-divorce, Jemima shares a cordial relationship with her former husband as they raise their children together, and lends him support in his political endeavors.