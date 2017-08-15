Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, took to Twitter today to wish Pakistan its 70th birthday.

Jemima called Pakistan ‘beautiful’ and a ‘crazy old friend’ which is an accurate representation of the unpredictable relationship she has had with the country. Jemima spent nine years in Pakistan when she was married to Imran Khan.

The oft-photographed couple faced controversial press coverage, and was involved in many public controversies. Jemima was charged with smuggling antique tiles when the Nawaz government was in power in 1999. Pregnant, she left the country for a year to live in Britain with her mother and returned when the charges were proven false. The couple divorced in 2004.

Last month, upon Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification from the post of Prime Minister, Jemima appeared to be pleased. She tweeted that this action taken by the Supreme Court was ‘good riddance.’

Jemima was recently embroiled in a corruption scandal concerning Imran that investigated PTI’s money trail. Jemima tracked down fifteen years’ old bank statement to prove her ex-husband’s innocence. The investigated was spurred upon a petition filed by Nawaz’s aide that accused Imran of obtaining funding for PTI via illegal means.

Post-divorce, Jemima shares a cordial relationship with her former husband as they raise their children together, and lends him support in his political endeavors.