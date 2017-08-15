MIRPUR (AJK)-Amidst full-throat Pakistan-Zinda’abad slogans, a magnificent ceremony was held at the City Campus of Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST).

MUST Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman was the chief guest who hoisted the flags of Pakistan and AJK, followed by the National Anthem and the salute by a full-uniformed contingent of the soldiers.

The ceremony was largely attended by all ranks of the MUST and the SCO including the faculty members, city elite, parents and students, senior journalists and officials of the civil administration.

The grand mega jam-packed ceremony was echoed with full throat Zindabad slogans for Pakistan, Pak Army, SCO and the MUST Varsity and ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ by the jubilant participants including students, teachers, parents and officials.

The students enthralled the spectators with their speeches highlighting the importance of freedom and responsibilities to safeguarding it.

Students of various faculties of sciences and engineering presented a tableau depicting the significance of the historic events of pre and post-Pakistan movement and the emergence of the separate homeland of the Muslims of the Subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of father of the nation - Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The performance of the varsity students on the tunes of the famous Milli Naghmas were the hallmark of the grand event.

Speakers highlighted the significance of Independence Day of Pakistan and the national responsibilities to safeguard the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

The MUST VC said that the auspicious day of August 14, 1947 has the greatest significance in the history of the South Asia when Muslims of the Subcontinent succeeded in achieving their separate homeland - Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam through materialising the dream of great poet philosopher Allama Iqbal.

He said that it is the day of renewal of the pledge by the entire nation including the young generation to perform their individual and collective role for the more speedy progress and prosperity of the country besides to make it an invincible fort of Islam in letter and spirit since it came into existence in the name of Islam and under the spirit of the Two-Nation Theory.

Pakistan, the vice chancellor said, is incomplete without its jugular vein. He said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom is in fact the struggle for the completion of Pakistan - since Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition plan.

“Kashmiris have linked their destiny with Pakistan by adopting the historic resolution before the creation of Pakistan,” Dr. Rehman said.

The people of Jammu & Kashmir are rendering unprecedented sacrifices for last 70 years to achieve the goal of freedom, he said. He added that a stable and prosperous Pakistan is the guarantee to the success of Kashmir liberation struggle.

SCO Commanding Officer Syed Ayad Hussain felicitated the entire nation on the day. He said that the independence day of Pakistan has the exceptional national importance in the history of South East Asia.

Prof Waris Jiraal said that Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom was in fact the struggle for completion of Pakistan. He vowed the Jammu and Kashmir peoples resolve to lend all of their energies to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end.

Expressing full solidarity with the freedom loving population of occupied Jammu & Kashmir on the Independence day of Pakistan, speakers underlined that hearts of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan beat in unison. They said that India could not win hearts of the people of Jammu & Kashmir - nor could do so in the future.

Similarly, in Mirpur major National flag hoisting state-ceremony in AJK was held at the lawn of Mirpur Municipal Corporation where AJK Minister M Saeed and Commissioner Mirpur division Zaffar Mahmud, unfurled the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The ceremony was largely attended by the city elite besides local senior officials including DIG Mirpur Range Sardar Rashid Naeem, Acting DC Raja Farooq Akram, Additional SP Zahid Mirza, City Administrator Municipal Corporation Ch Yasin, Secretary General of the National Events Committee AH Rao etc.