LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday took up a petition leveled against former premier Nawaz Sharif for alleged contempt of court.

At the start of hearing, Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh directed the petitioner's counsel to present arguments why the case should be heard by the court.

The petition was filed by Amina Malik of the Civil Society Network on the grounds that the former Prime Minister attempted to undermine the Supreme Court and rile up the public against the apex court and other state institutions in his recently completed GT Road rally from Islamabad to Rawalpindi.

The petition pleads that Nawaz should be tried for treason as well as contempt of court.

The lawyer responded that as per the Constitution, no one is allowed to say anything against judiciary and army.



Subsequently, the judge issued notices to 12 people including Nawaz Sharif.

After being disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28 in a corruption case, Nawaz Sharif headed a homecoming rally from Islamabad to Rawalpindi. During the rally, Nawaz charged against the decision of the court and tried to coax the public into understanding the decision as that which was humiliating democracy. He emphasized that the judges had ousted a democratically elected Prime Minister on absurd grounds and that none of the corruption charges against him held were proved.

"Why was Nawaz Sharif ousted? Someone should tell me what corruption charges I am facing. The judges are saying that Nawaz Sharif has not done corruption. The nation is asking why I was ousted?" said Nawaz.

"Millions voted for Nawaz Sharif and a few dishonorably ousted Nawaz Sharif."