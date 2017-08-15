PML-N chose Kulsoom Nazwaz as their candidate for election for the vacated seat after the disqualification of her husband and former Prime Minister by the verdict of the Supreme Court

Milli Muslim League (MML) during its very first public rally supported Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, despite the fact that MML leader announced at its launch that it would not have any direct link or connection with JuD.

On Independence Day speakers at the rally criticized former PM Nawaz Sharif for what the referred to as “putting Mr. Saeed into illegal confinement.”

MML leader Prof Hafiz Abdul Rauf contended that the former premier probably because of his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tried to put Hafiz Saeed on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

He also accused Sharif that he was not accepting the verdict given by the apex court for his disqualification. He also alleged former PM for derailing of Kashmir cause.

“We can expect this attitude from US and India but the way you treated us in your tenure was nothing short of treachery with the people of Kashmir, which is against the vision of Quaid-i-Azam,” he added.

He contended that Saeed is innocent and even the court has freed him for all the charges filed by the government, but he is still under house arrest.

While justifying the opposition to Kulsoom Nawaz’s candidacy, he said: “We are fighters and would have preferred if there had been a male candidate from your family.”

“But as men of the family are on the run, we won’t allow ‘Apa jee’ to get a walkover, we respect her but political opposition cannot be ignored,” he added.

Pir Zaheer Hashmi, chairman of Jamiat Ulema-i-Mashaikh Pakistan, and Pir Azmatullah also spoke.