Digital Rights Foundation (DRF’s) and Ladies Only group presented a video on demanding zero tolerance for ‘Sexism and misogyny’ which exists among all political parties in Pakistan.

Nobody ever speaks on such topics when women are being harassed in politics or disrespected by the party workers.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif passed comments like ‘tractor trolley nu chup karao zara’ to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Shireen Mazari, in the National Assembly. It was disrespectful and strongly condemned by the women rights activists.

Moreover, female politicians aren't any less. In a TV program, Firdous Ashiq Awan degraded another fellow politician Kashmala Tariq by calling her names.

Recently, Ayesha Gulalai's allegation accusing Imran Khan for disrespecting her and sending her ‘inappropriate’ messages is being insulted by PTI member Fawad Chaudhry. He attacked Ayesha's sister, Maria Toorkapai who is an international squash player, and her personal life.

Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) and Ladies Only group is trying to raise awareness about harassment and how women should not be ridiculed in such a manner as they have the right to be in politics. Say no to disrespecting any woman in politics, say no to sexism and say no to misogyny is their message for all.