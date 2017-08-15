ISLAMABAD - Opposition lawmakers are set to raise in the upcoming sitting of the National Assembly the issue of alleged attacks on media persons during the coverage of the rally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The National Assembly session will be held on Thursday (17th August).

The PPP, the major opposition party, has asked the State Minister for Information to take notice of the repeated attacks on media persons covering the GT Road rally. PPP MNAs, in this regard, have submitted a call-attention notice in the National Assembly Secretariat condemning the incident.

“It is a serious matter which warrants prompt response from the minister on the floor of the House,” said Shahida Rehmani, Imran Zafar, Shazia Mari, Dr Nafisa Shah, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Ayaz Soomro, and Dr Shazia Soomro in their call-attention notice submitted under Rule 88 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007.