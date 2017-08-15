The women of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) have sped up the preparations to stage a sit-in on Mall Road of Lahore protesting against the Model Town massacre that claimed lives of at least 14 innocent people.

According to the party spokesman, all the opposition parties have accepted the invitation to participate in the protest sit-in against June 17, 2014 carnage.

The spokesman said the opposition parties have been contacted in connection with the women-only sit-in to be held on Mall Road on August 16.

Leaders of different parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), PML-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen have consented to attend the sit-in.