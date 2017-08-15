ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain and China’s Vice Prime Minister Wang Yang have agreed that cooperation between Pakistan and China would continue for regional peace, progress and stability.

The consensus between the two leaders was reached during a meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Monday, which was also attended by delegations from both sides.

The two leaders resolved that both countries would continue to work together for development and prosperity of humanity.

They also emphasised early completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Extending gratitude to the visiting dignitary for participation of a high-level delegation from China to mark the 70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan, the president said that that reflected both countries enjoyed cordial relations.

He stated that both countries stood by each other in hours of happiness and sorrow, which was an example for the world.

Expressing concern over recent violation of territorial integrity of China by India, the president noted that the patience demonstrated by China was commendable.

Mamnoon Hussain underlined that Pakistan supported China on all important issues including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.

The president said that Pakistan would continue to work for elimination of terrorism with the cooperation of China.

He praised the role of China for peace in Afghanistan.

“We expect that these efforts will bear positive results and the issue will soon be resolved”, Mamnoon added.

He underscored that Pakistan desired to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The president said that he was looking forward to an early visit by prime minister of China to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Wang Yang, vice premier of State Council of China said that the Pak-China friendship was above political considerations and interests.

He stated that Pakistan had done well in the fight against terrorism according to its circumstances due to which the situation in Pakistan was much better than other countries of the region.

The Chinese vice premier said that China would continue to extend cooperation to Pakistan in this regard.

He commended the speech of President Mamnoon Hussain during the flag-hoisting ceremony and said it would promote national unity and expedite the pace of national progress.

The visiting dignitary added that increase in economic cooperation between the two countries was encouraging and hoped that the volume of bilateral trade would continue to enhance steadily.

Noting the existing imbalance in trade between the two countries, he stated that Pakistan’s exports to China would be enhanced.

Terming the cooperation of Pakistan with China on various international and regional matters a “valuable asset”, he said that Pak-China friendship was an example for the world.

Our Staff Reporter