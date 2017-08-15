KARACHI - PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party will not join hands with PML-N on the matter of making amendment in the constitution.

“Our party will pursue politics of principles and will not side with PML-N for making amendment in the constitution. We will make Pakistan enlightened and progressive”, he said this while talking to media men here Monday.

He held that Pakistan was passing through difficult time. Political tension is not appropriate thing in the prevailing situation. What leaders of Punjab are doing now, they will have to keep in view the borders situation instead of giving inappropriate statements, he stressed. PPP has its own principles and we will pursue politics of principles and struggle for peace in the country, he observed. Government is striving to transgress limits following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and is now bent upon making amendment in constitution, he observed.

If these people want to make any amendment in the constitution, it cannot benefit Nawaz Sharif, he said adding what these people want is not possible. PPP will never side with PML-N on this matter, he announced.

Country cannot afford anarchy, he said adding we cannot do what PML-N is doing, he remarked.