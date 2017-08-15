PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said that the QWP in principal supported former premier Nawaz Sharif’s demand for having a new social contract in the country, adding that it would serve as a goodwill gesture from the centre to the people of the smaller province and would help promote social and democratic freedom.

He said while speaking at a public meeting at Tilaband village in outskirts of the provincial metropolis that the proposed new social contract would ensure the rights and economic opportunities to the oppressed people. He said that a new social contract was one of the QWP demands. On this occasion, scores of people from different political parties along with their family members and supporters announced to join the QWP. He said that they really appreciated the demand made by Nawaz Sharif, which he said was also a demand of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

He said that the QWP believed in democratic and peaceful struggle to achieve rights of the people through constitutional and democratic means. He further said that in spite of aggression and violent measures taken against the QWP, its leaders and workers rendered great sacrifices and made peaceful endeavours for their political goals.

Sikandar said that the federal government should realise importance of maintaining a strong federation by ensuring provision of rights to smaller federating units and added that the provinces should be given complete control over their natural resources.

He said that Pakhtuns had rendered matchless sacrifices for creation and stability of this country, but their sacrifices had been ignored and they were deprived of their rights and resources in the country despite the passage of 70 long years.

The QWP, he said, is the real representative of Pakhtuns and we have to work hard for securing the rights of Pakhtuns. The QWP will leave no stone unturned for the rights of Pakhtuns, he added.

Our Staff Reporter