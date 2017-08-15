ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on the occasion of Independence Day said that the nation will have to forge unity in its ranks to protect, preserve and uphold the dignity of Parliament and the Constitution.

While talking to the media after the wreath laying ceremony at the monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” at the Parliament House, the Senate chairman said that the Parliament reflected the will and aspiration of the people and has a crucial role in strengthening democratic values and foundation of the democracy in the country.

Flanked by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior officers of both the houses of parliament, the Senate chairman observed that the Federation needed to be further strengthened and, in this regard, they have to reiterate their commitment and resolve to work for making the democracy strong and avoid confrontational course among institutions of the State.

“The politics of confrontation is not in the interest of the country and we should act sagaciously to work for the socio-economic development of the country and overcoming the challenges on social, political and economic fronts being faced by the country,” he said.

Both the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker also laid a wreath on the monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” in the Parliament Lawn and paid glowing tribute to political workers who faced hardships and sacrificed their lives for upholding of democracy and struggled for supremacy of the Constitution.





