SAHIWAL-The salesman of electronic appliances along with his driver was robbed of cash here the other day.

According to the Dera Rahim Police, salesman Irshadul Haq and his driver Shabbir were on the way back home in a vehicle after supplying electronic appliances. Near Chak 185/9-L, unidentified dacoits, riding a motorcycle, intercepted the vehicle. They set the vehicle’s tyres on fire, snatched Rs257,000 from them and fled away.

Police registered a case against the dacoits and launched investigation.

PRISONER RELEASED

A prisoner was released from High Security Jail here the other night.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Maulana Hashim of Mohmand Agency was arrested on June 19, 2016 and was booked under Section 4/5 ESA and 7 ATA. He served one year in prison and was released on the orders of Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench.