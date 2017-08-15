MULTAN-The conventional Independence Day hustle was seen after a long time on Monday as the citizens especially youth celebrated 70th Independence Day with national fervour in entire South Punjab.

A large number of families with kids attire in green and white clothes representing national flag joined Independence Day celebrations. The participants were of the opinion that terrorism fear kept them away from the celebrations during last few years.

“Our passion was always alive but terrorism reservations forced us to stay at home. Thanks God! the terrorism jinx is over,” said a citizen Azeem Khan, who was riding a car decorated with national flags and buntings along with his family.

The kids and girls got the national flags painted on their faces, flashed national flags out of their cars and chanted national slogans while marching on city roads.

The activists of different political and social parties as well as common citizens held flag hoisting functions, meetings, rallies and other activities in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lodhran, Vehari, Layyah, Mailsi, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and other adjoining areas. The day dawned with special prayers for the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

In Multan, different chapters of PML-N and Young Pakistanis Organisation held meetings, flag hoisting functions and rallies. Flag hoisting functions were held at Lahore High Court Multan bench, District Courts, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, District and High Court Bars, State Bank Building, DCO and Commissioner offices, Police Lines, RPO office, colleges and other educational institutions. Similarly, Ulema Aman Committee, Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing, Mutahidda Milad Council, Pasbaan Rickshaw Taxi Drivers Union, Mango Growers Cooperative Society, JUI Multan City, PML-N Youth Wing, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and Pakistan Writers Wing organised rallies, cake cutting and flag hoisting ceremonies on the day.

MML TAKMEEL-E-PAKISTAN CARAVANS

Meanwhile, the newborn Milli Muslim League (MML) organised rallies, conferences, public meetings and Takmeel-e-Pakistan Caravans in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Vehari, Bhakhar and other towns of South Punjab.

The largest caravan was brought out in Multan under the leadership of Hafiz Talha Saeed which started from Daulat Gate and ended at Chowk Nawan Shehr. The participants of the caravan marched through Hussain Agahi, Chowk Ghanta Ghar and Chowk Fawara during which people showered rose petals on them. The activists of the MML were waving their party and national flags while raising slogans in favour of Pakistan, Kashmiri freedom movement and their party.

CORPS COMMANDER

Meanwhile, Multan Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sarfaraz Sattar visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid floral wreath at the memorial. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah. Later on, the Corps Commander met with serving and retired army officers and jawans during an Azadi Millan Party.