PESHAWAR - A three-day special anti-polio drive would commence in four districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday (today) in which as many as 0.67 million children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The special campaign woulod be conducted in Swabi, Buner, Haripur and Tor Ghar districts of the province, this was disclosed in a meeting held here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Coordinator Akbar Khan while EPI directors Dr Rahim Khattak and Dr Akram Shah and representatives of United Nations’ Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partner organisations were also present.

The EOC Coordinator was informed that all necessary arrangements including strict security measures were taken to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the campaign.

A total of 2,379 polio teams have been constituted out of which 2,032 are mobile teams, 224 fixed teams, 113 transit teams and 10 roaming teams.

Moreover, 3,384 personnel have been deployed to provide security cover to polio teams. It is pertinent to mention here that due to concerted efforts of teams and stakeholders, no polio case has been reported in KP in 2017.