Prominent cleric and head of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahirul Qadri met with a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami led by Ameer JI Siraj-ul-Haq at his residence in the Model Town on Tuesday. The delegation included other leading leaders of the JI as well including Liaquat Baloch, Hafiz Idrees and Fareed Paracha.

Jamaat-e-Islami delegation led by Ameer JI Siraj-ul-Haq calls on Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri at his residence in the Model Town. pic.twitter.com/ngigVhV9an — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) August 15, 2017

On August 11th, Qadri had announced that a sit-in would take place on Lahore's Mall road on 16th August to demand justice for the victims of Model Town incident.

The meeting with the delegation of Jamat-e-Islami on Tuesday raised speculations of a possible cooperation being underway between PAT and JI before the sit-in.

Qadri had returned to Pakistan from Toronto on August 8th following the disqualification of premier Nawaz Sharif. On his twitter account, he congratulated the nation on the ousting of the corrupt leader. He was quick to point out the victims of Model Town incident 2014.

Pakistan wins today. It is the victory of people. The nation is indebted to the SC judges who gave this historic verdict. #PanamaVerdict — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) July 28, 2017

It is hoped now that the families of martyrs of Model Town will get justice as well. #PanamaVerdict — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) July 28, 2017

In June 2014, seven people, including members of the PAT, were killed during a clash between PAT protesters and policemen in Lahore.

At least 80 others were injured in the clashes that had broken out when police went to the party's headquarters in Model Town and PAT activists resisted their operations.