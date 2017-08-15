NOWSHERA - A 17-year-old transgender was shot dead on Monday in Khweshgi area of Nowshera district over a petty issue, police said.

The police claimed to have arrested the killers identified as Amir and his accomplice Abid, who would be produced before the court.

The police, while quoting the alleged killers, said that the transgender identified as Adnan alias Sufaid, a resident of Mardan, had friendship with Amir.

They said that the deceased stopped meeting Amir after differences over some petty issues. Amir forced him to meet him but to no avail. Enraged by transgender's refusal, Amir along with Abid took the extreme step and shot him dead.

Body of the deceased was handed over to his relative for burial while cases were registered against the arrested persons.