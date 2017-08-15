FAISALABAD:- Two robbers were killed and two others fled away after a shootout with police here on Sunday. The shootout occurred near the shrine of Qaim Sain where police approached a four-member gang of robbers. Upon sighting the cops, the robbers started firing and tried to flee which led to a shootout. During crossfire, two robbers were killed and two others managed to escape from the scene. The police recovered arms the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Aug-2017 here.
Two robbers killed in Faisalabad shootout
