KARACHI: At least two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in an encounter with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Monday in Karachi.

Counter-Terrorism Department conducted an operation in Manghopir area of Karachi on intelligence report during which the terrorists present in the area opened fire. The CTD personnel returned the fire due to which two terrorists were killed while one managed to flee.

The dead terrorists belonged to Mufti Shakir group of a banned organization, according to SSP Umar Shahid. He further said that one of the dead terrorists was identified as Danial.