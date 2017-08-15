Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Nawab Sana Ullah Khan Zehri addressed the Excellence Award ceremony at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta yesterday and said that we need to bury our differences and join hand together to work for the development and prosperity of the country.

CM Baluchistan was the chief guest on the occasion and awarded the participants who performed with excellently in the ceremony.

Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, Baloshistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers and members of the assembly also attended the ceremony.

Nawab Sana Ullah Khan Zehri further said that knowledge and awareness can pave way for the development of Balochistan within limited resources and short time.

Renowned singers Ali Zafar and Shazia Khushk also enthralled the participants of the Excellence Award with their hit songs. The ceremony ended with a colorful display of fireworks.