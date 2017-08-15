LAHORE: After a series of successful talks with the government of Punjab, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has ended its 15-day long strike. The protesting doctors have announced to return to outdoor patient departments (OPDs) from today.

The protests started on August 1st when the young doctors refused to see patients until their demands of amendment in Central Induction Policy and raise in salaries and allowances were fulfilled.

Moreover, a summary of the impromptu doctors would be sent to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the notification of the dismission of young doctors during the protest days would be withdrawn. The academic councils of all colleges will review the Central Induction Policy as well.

During the last 15 days, the provincial health department had suspended 76 protesting doctors for remaining absent. Salaries of eleven lady doctors were deducted while 926 new doctors were appointed.