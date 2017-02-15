RAHIM YAR KHAN-Traffic remained suspended for 10 hours on Shahi Road between Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur when the sugarcane farmers blocked the road near Chaudhry Sugar Mills Kot Samaba for restoration of sugarcane crushing.

Hundreds of passengers in cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles faced difficulties from 7:00am when they reached near Chak 86-P where the farmers had blocked the road by parking their tractor-trolleys loaded with sugarcane. The motorists from Khanpur side returned to Sahja while motorists from Rahim Yar Khan side returned to Kot Samaba and adopted 29km alternative route of Latki Bagho Bahar road.

After 2:00pm, the traffic remained stuck at alternative routes as well due to heavy flow on the single road. Some local farmers told this correspondent that sugar mills administration facilitated them for the protest and assured them that after the protest, there will be more chances of restoration of sugarcane crushing operation. However, mostly farmers were worried about their sugarcane and payments.

DC Jamil Ahmed said that the district administration did not close the sugar mills.

He said that AC Rahim Yar Khan and AC Khanpur with DSP traffic were at the spot and making arrangements to restore the traffic on Shahi road.

When AC RYK Dr Adnan Khan Bhitani was questioned that why district administration has failed to control the protestors and restore the traffic, he replied that he was in the city and going to the spot.

He further said that the administration could not manage the protestors forcefully but he instructed Ac Khanpur and DSP traffic to rush to the spot for peaceful negotiations with protestors He said that farmers were being diverted to Hamza Sugar mills and Ittehad Sugar Mills to sell their sugarcane.

SHO Kot Samaba Malik Manzoor Ghiuoor Abbas was present at Chak 86-P. However, the traffic was restored at 5:30pm when the farmers voluntarily removed their tractor-trolleys from the Shahi road.