SARGODHA-Work on the 200-bed hospital of the Sargodha Medical College, a constituent of the University of Sargodha, is underway at a brisk pace and likely to be operational in July this year.

According to a UoS press communiqué issued on Tuesdya, construction of the 200-bed hospital is in full swing and will be operational by the month of July. It said that senior professors and doctors will render medical services to people besides providing training and imparting medical education to students of the Sargodha Medical College. The UoS management said that additional 600 beds hospital will be open for public after its completion next year. The management said that the hospital will be equipped with modern medical equipment to ensure state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the public.

On the other hand, University Diagnostic Centre pharmacy and hospital are providing quality medical facilities at cheaper rates to the local population.