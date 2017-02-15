LAHORE: Around 43 suspects, including Afghan nationals were arrested in a search operation in Lahore, late Tuesday night.

According to reports, the officers carried out raids in various areas to hunt for accomplices of Lahore blast culprit and detained 40 Afghanis.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police has also shifted the affected DSNG van of private news channel and mazda to police station for further investigation.

Forensic official said that despite of various parts of human body were recovered from the blast spot, it’s difficult to identify the terrorist.