TOBA TEK SINGH-The Corruption Establishment (ACE) has not registered a case against a land record official, his accomplices and Kamalia Sugar Mills (KSM) management on the charge of tampering with the official record even after reports against them.

The district administration three weeks earlier wrote to the ACE director for registration of a case against a land record official, his accomplices and Kamalia Sugar Mills (KSM) management on the charge of tampering with the official record.

Deputy Commissioner Amer Ijaz Akbar said that they tampered with the state land record in favour of KSM. The DC said in his letter to ACE that Kamalia AC had reported him that state land measuring 1,201, located in Chak 55/GB Tukra and owned by the Punjab government, was sold on June 28, 1979 to Punjab Industrial Development Board (PIDB).

The AC added that at the time of computerisation of land record, land record service centre official Sheraz Gul entered the name of Kamalia Sugar Mills (KSM) by removing the name of PIDB administrator from the record. The AC also said that on Oct 21, 2015, Tehsildar had allowed correction of wrong entry in the record but ironically no record of the order of tehsildar is now available in the said office.

The AC also stated that accused Sheraz Gul altered the entry in revenue record to benefit the management of the KSM with ulterior motive and KSM management mortgaged the land with National Bank of Pakistan Kohi-i-Noor City branch and got loan of Rs2.659 billion with fraud on April 19, 2016.

On the basis of AC’s report, the DC had written three weeks ago to the ACE to register a case against accused Sheraz Gul, his accomplices and the beneficiaries of altered ownership but so far the case had not been registered.

ACE Superintendent Sarfraz Warraich said that no case had so far been registered as ACE deputy director Saifullah Gill was inquiring and he called the record of the documents from the parties involved in the case.

He added that after looking into facts, a case will be registered.

The fraud case came into the notice of Punjab Board of Revenue’s senior member who had ordered on Dec 1, 2016 Toba Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ahmad Khawar Shahzad to send him a detailed report after holding inquiry into the case.

After the inquiry, ADC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad said that he had called report from in-charge of Kamalia land record office regarding change of possession of the said land. He reported that at the time of computerisation of revenue record, the accused had entered the name of KSM by removing name of administrator of PIDB.

The ADC also revealed another fact in his inquiry report that KSM management had also illegally occupied another 342 kanal 13 marla land owned by provincial government adjacent to the KSM. He said land was now being used by the KSM for dumping mud and waste water of the mills. The DC thus directed Kamalia AC to send him a report and he too had confirmed the fraud already mentioned by ADC in his inquiry report.